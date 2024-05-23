Ja'Marr Chase on Cincinnati Bengals' Potential: 'Sky is the Limit'
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been impressed with the moves the team made this offseason. He went out of his way to praise the offensive line.
"The sky's the limit right now," Chase told WLWT's Olivia Ray. I think we just added more pieces to the offensive line that just made us a lot better and a lot scarier."
The Bengals replaced Jonah Williams with veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown. They double down at offensive tackle by taking Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
That gives Cincinnati three offensive tackles that are 6-8, 340+ pounds. Chase knows if they can protect Joe Burrow, there's no reason why the Bengals can't have one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.
