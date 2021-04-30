The Bengals' No. 1 Pick Has Chosen His Jersey Number

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals' No. 1 Pick Ja'Marr Chase Has Chosen His Jersey Number

The Bengals' new number one wide receiver has chosen his number
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase was the Bengals No. 1 pick [fifth overall] in the 2021 NFL Draft and after all the success he had at LSU, he's sticking with the same number. 

Chase will wear the number one for the Bengals. He's the first player in team history to wear it. 

“That’s the plan. That’s my goal," Chase said when asked about wearing the No. 1 in Cincinnati. "That’s what I want to do.”

That's exactly what he's going to do. Check out Chase's new jersey below. 

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.

