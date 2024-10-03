Jimmy Burrow Shares Awesome Story About Pete Rose and Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Reds legend Pete Rose died on Monday at 83 years old. The Hit King went out of his way to praise Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow's father Jimmy, shared the story on social media.
"Friend of mine called one day and said I’m with someone that wants to ask you a question," Burrow tweeted. "Guy got on the phone and asked: 'Are you the one who taught Joe Burrow to play tough like I played baseball?' It was Pete Rose. Said he loved watching Joe. Wow! RIP Hit King."
What a cool story about Rose. The 17-time All-Star and 3-time World Series Champion entered the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.
"When you have a great player in any sport that gives you a compliment like that, it’s always appreciated," Burrow said on Wednesday. "A sad day for Cincinnati sports fans."
