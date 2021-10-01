CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow helped the Bengals rally from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Jaguars 24-21 on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old completed 25-of-32 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals didn't score in the first half, but Burrow's second half heroics were on full display in the final two quarters.

He completed 17-of-20 second half attempts for 253 yards on Thursday night. Burrow is one of two players to complete at least 85% of his passes for 250 or more yards in the second half of a game over the last two seasons according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Tom Brady did it against the Chargers last season.

That was one of the best performances of Burrow's young career. Watch his postgame news conference below.

