Joe Mixon Makes First Public Comments Following Super Bowl LVI Loss to Rams
LOS ANGELES — The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.
Running back Joe Mixon made his first public comments on Monday following the loss.
"Man, I gave it all in that game," Mixon tweeted. "Wish I was able to lead the team and bring back a trophy for the city! Even though this one hurt, I can't be more proud of my squad and what we have overcome. Very optimistic in this team that we will be back."
Mixon ran for 72 yards and threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the loss.
