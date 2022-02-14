Joe Mixon Makes First Public Comments Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

LOS ANGELES — The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Running back Joe Mixon made his first public comments on Monday following the loss.

"Man, I gave it all in that game," Mixon tweeted. "Wish I was able to lead the team and bring back a trophy for the city! Even though this one hurt, I can't be more proud of my squad and what we have overcome. Very optimistic in this team that we will be back."

Mixon ran for 72 yards and threw a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the loss.

"Man… I Gave It My All In That Game," Mixon tweeted, "Wish I Was Able To Lead The Team and Bring Back A Trophy For The City! Even Tho This One Hurt… I Can’t Be More Proud Of My Squad and What We Have Overcome. Very Optimistic In This Team That We Will Be Back. God Don’t Never Mistakes."

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Super Bowl LVI

Micah Parsons Critical of Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Frank Pollack Weighs in on Bengals' Offensive Line

How Bengals Can Attempt to Slow Down Aaron Donald in Super Bowl

Tyler Boyd Praises Jalen Ramsey Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Robert Griffin III Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Tony Dungy Praises Bengals' Locker Room Culture

Exclusive: Tim Krumrie Weighs in on the Bengals' Super Bowl Chances

Exclusive: Andrew Whitworth Reflects on Time With Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl

Joe Cool: Burrow Downplays Game Prep Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Watch: Multiple Bengals Mic'd Up for AFC Championship Win Over Chiefs

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI

Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area

Evan McPherson Files for 'Money Mac' Trademark

Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast