Chiefs Land Joe Thuney, Bolster Offensive Line for Patrick Mahomes

Bengals fans have been thinking about Joe Thuney suiting up in stripes for months. That dream ended on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old has agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $32.5 million in guaranteed money.

Thuney was considered the top guard on the free agent market. He won two Super Bowls in New England. Now he has a chance to win more with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Bengals were expected to have interest in Thuney, who grew up about an hour outside of Cincinnati. The idea of adding an established veteran in the trenches to help protect Joe Burrow was enough to make any Bengals fan smile.

Instead, Thuney will be blocking for Mahomes in Kansas City and Cincinnati is still looking for help in the trenches.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook