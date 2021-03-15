Chiefs Land Joe Thuney, Bolster Offensive Line for Patrick Mahomes
Bengals fans have been thinking about Joe Thuney suiting up in stripes for months. That dream ended on Monday afternoon.
The 28-year-old has agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $32.5 million in guaranteed money.
Thuney was considered the top guard on the free agent market. He won two Super Bowls in New England. Now he has a chance to win more with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The Bengals were expected to have interest in Thuney, who grew up about an hour outside of Cincinnati. The idea of adding an established veteran in the trenches to help protect Joe Burrow was enough to make any Bengals fan smile.
Instead, Thuney will be blocking for Mahomes in Kansas City and Cincinnati is still looking for help in the trenches.
