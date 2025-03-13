Look: Contract Details Surface For B.J. Hill's New Bengals Deal
CINCINNATI — Contract details for B.J. Hill's fresh agreement with the Bengals have surfaced on Over The Cap.com. The site notes the defensive tackle is getting $11 million guaranteed on the three-year, $33 million deal.
In first-year cash, Hill is earning $16 million this fall. If Cincinnati releases him next offseason, they would save $4.7 million against the salary cap.
Check out the full deal below:
