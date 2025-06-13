Look: Joe Burrow Sounds Ready for 2025 Season With Latest Social Media Post
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a successful minicamp. The 28-year-old is hoping to be even better in 2025 after having a career-year in 2024.
Burrow shared a few photos from media day with the caption "Coming soon" on Instagram.
The reigning Comeback Player of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler
"Happy with the progress I've been making the last couple weeks and getting better, so that'll continue better in all areas. There's always room to improve in every area, movement, accuracy, spin rate, bigger, faster, stronger," Burrow said. "I'm learning new things every single day, and refining my motion, refining everything about what I'm doing out there. So that's exciting for me to feel that improvement."
Burrow suffered a serious wrist injury on November 16, 2023. He responded by having the best season of his career. He's hoping that changes this year with even better numbers and more wins.
Check out his Instagram post below:
