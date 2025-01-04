Look: Key Bengals Player Gets Bad Injury News Ahead of Showdown With Steelers
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown tried to go through a pregame warmup, but looked frustrated after trying to make a few cuts according to Bridget Condon of NFL Network.
"Brown tried to do some cutting drills, shook his head no and is now walking off the field," Condon tweeted.
It isn't a surprise. The second-year running back suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Broncos.
Look for Khalil Herbert to start at running back with Trayveon Williams and Kendall Milton also active on Saturday night against the Steelers. Brown has been a major bright spot this season, but it doesn't look like he'll be healthy enough to play.
Update: Brown has been ruled out according to Jordan Schultz. Check out all of the Bengals' inactives ahead of Saturday's game here.
For a complete breakdown of the Bengals' playoff chances, go here.
