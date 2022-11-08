Lou Anarumo Offers Update on Bengals Star Defensive Tackle DJ Reader

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader continues to make progress and could be cleared for practice after the bye week.

"I hope so, I think he's on track," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Tuesday. "I saw him running around out there this morning. Hopefully it keeps trending that way."

Reader suffered a left MCL injury (knee) in Week 3 against New York. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of Cincinnati's Week 4 win over Miami.

The next step is for Reader to get cleared for practice. Once he's cleared, the Bengals will have a 21-day window to move him to the 53-man roster.

Cincinnati travels to play Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 following their bye week.

Watch video of Reader working on the rehab field during Tuesday's practice below.

