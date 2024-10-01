All Bengals

NFL Insider Shares Health Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game with a stinger and didn't return.

The good news is he doesn't have nerve damage in his neck according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

It's great news for the three-time Pro Bowler, who was spotted in the Bengals' locker room on Monday. Hendrickson has nine tackles and three sacks this season.

Cincinnati hosts Baltimore on Sunday in a huge AFC North showdown. Having Hendrickson on the field will be big for their chances of upsetting the Ravens.

James Rapien
