NFL Insider Shares Health Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game with a stinger and didn't return.
The good news is he doesn't have nerve damage in his neck according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
It's great news for the three-time Pro Bowler, who was spotted in the Bengals' locker room on Monday. Hendrickson has nine tackles and three sacks this season.
Cincinnati hosts Baltimore on Sunday in a huge AFC North showdown. Having Hendrickson on the field will be big for their chances of upsetting the Ravens.
