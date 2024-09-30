Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Update on Bengals Star Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson left Sunday's game with a stinger. The three-time Pro Bowler had his arm in a sling after the game.
Does he have a chance to play this week against Baltimore?
"We'll see where the week takes us there," Taylor said on Monday. "Less than 24 hours after the game."
Hendrickson was spotted in the locker room. It's a positive sign that he was at his locker.
"We're all thinking about him, we're with him," Sam Hubbard told Dave Lapham after the game. "He's such an important part of our team and plays so hard. We're just hoping for the best for him. He's an integral part of this team to say the least."
Hendrickson has nine tackles and three sacks in four games this season.
