Tom Brady is Retiring From the NFL After 22 Seasons

The 44-year-old is walking away from football.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington

Brady, 44, is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. He won seven Super Bowls, three MVP's, was a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowler. 

Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career in New England, before signing with Tampa Bay in 2020. He led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl Championship in franchise history in his first season. 

The Bucs didn't make a Super Bowl run this year. They finished 13-4, but were eliminated by the Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.  

Brady is walking away after leading the NFL in multiple passing categories, including completions (485), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

Brady was a starting quarterback for 20 of his 22 seasons in the NFL. He led his team to the Super Bowl 10 times. 

For more on his retirement, go here.

Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to fans after beating the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
