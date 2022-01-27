National Personality: Joe Burrow 'Can't Go Toe-to-Toe With Patrick Mahomes'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are underdogs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

One national insider is picking Kansas City because of their quarterback. Nick Wright believes Patrick Mahomes is going to outplay Joe Burrow on Sunday.

"I don't think Joe Burrow can go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes," Wright said. "I like Joe Burrow. I like his style, I like his swag, I like his confidence. It'll get somewhat shattered this weekend when he gets beat by a couple touchdowns, but he can't go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes because nobody can."

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium, but the AFC Championship Game is a different animal.

For more on the matchup, go here. Watch Wright's entire rant below.

