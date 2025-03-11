All Bengals

PFF Give Bengals Middling Grades For Joseph Ossai, T.J. Slaton Signings

Cincinnati struck the deals on Monday.

Russ Heltman

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) avoids the pressure of Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) avoids the pressure of Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus isn't a big fan of Cincinnati's two new deals along the defensive line in 2025 free agency. The team signed former Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton to a two-year deal and home-grown defensive end Joseph Ossai to a one-year deal.

Starting with Slaton, PFF deemed it a "below average" signing at two years, $15 million.

"Slaton didn’t play well in 2024, earning a 43.0 PFF overall grade that ranked 16th worst at the position," Their tracker noted. "He did earn PFF overall grades above 60.0 in the two years prior, though. If he can get back to that level, then this can be a solid depth signing for the Bengals."

Ossai earned a one-year, $7 million deal and that was deemed an "average" signing.

"The Bengals brought Ossai back for a higher-than-projected number, but they couldn’t afford to lose any more depth on their defensive line," The tracker stated. "He’ll try to get back to his 2023 production, including a 68.4 PFF overall grade."

Read more on Slaton here and Ossai here

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

