Steelers Injury Update: Latest on T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson and Others

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injuries and so are the Steelers ahead of Sunday's matchup in Pittsburgh, but the reigning AFC North champs got good news on Wednesday.

Star edge rusher T.J. Watt was a limited participant in practice. He suffered a groin injury in Week 2 and didn't return. It looks like there's a decent chance he could suit up this week against the Bengals.

Related: The Latest Injury Updates on Tee Higgins, Trae Waynes and Others

Cornerbacks Justin Layne (Achilles) and Joe Haden (groin) were also limited on Wednesday.

Ben Roethlisberger didn't practice due to a pectoral injury, but the veteran rarely participates on Wednesday's. Star receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and Alex Highsmith (groin) were also out.

Check out the Steelers' entire injury report below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Injury Updates: Tee Higgins, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trae Waynes

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Off to Record-Setting Start This Season

Zac Taylor Worried About Hits, Not Sacks That Joe Burrow is Taking

Bengals Add Familiar Face in Offensive Line Room

Trae Waynes Working Out, Hoping to Return From Injured Hamstring

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Steelers in Week 3

Dave Lapham Weighs in on the State of the Offensive Line

Three Down Look: Bengals Flop Against Bears in Windy City

Randy Moss Says He's Still Got it: 'I'll Score a Touchdown on These Fools"

T.J. Watt Could Play Against Bengals Despite Groin Injury

Four Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the Bears

Snap Count Breakdown From Cincinnati's 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Offer Solution to Struggles on Offense

Joe Mixon Vows to be Better Following Loss to Bears

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 20-17 Loss to Chicago

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Bears 20-17

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook