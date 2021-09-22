Steelers Injury Update: Latest on T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson and Others

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with their fair share of injuries and so are the Steelers ahead of Sunday's matchup in Pittsburgh, but the reigning AFC North champs got good news on Wednesday.
Star edge rusher T.J. Watt was a limited participant in practice. He suffered a groin injury in Week 2 and didn't return. It looks like there's a decent chance he could suit up this week against the Bengals.
Related: The Latest Injury Updates on Tee Higgins, Trae Waynes and Others
Cornerbacks Justin Layne (Achilles) and Joe Haden (groin) were also limited on Wednesday.
Ben Roethlisberger didn't practice due to a pectoral injury, but the veteran rarely participates on Wednesday's. Star receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and Alex Highsmith (groin) were also out.
Check out the Steelers' entire injury report below.
