Injury Roundup: Three Bengals Starters Miss Practice Ahead of Matchup Against Steelers

Cincinnati could be without three key pieces on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins didn't practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 2 against the Bears.

He returned to the game, but was sore on Monday and is considered "day-to-day" according to head coach Zac Taylor.

Starting right guard Xavier Su'a-Filo missed Wednesday practice with a leg injury. If he can't play this Sunday in Pittsburgh, then rookie Jackson Carman could make his first career start.

Veteran cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) worked out on the side, but didn't participate in Wednesday's session. The 29-year-old could miss his third-straight game due to the injury.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou didn't practice due to personal reasons. Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and Darius Phillips (rest) were limited.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below.

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

