Watch: Cincinnati Retakes Lead Against Kansas City Aided By Jermaine Burton Strike
CINCINNATI — The Bengals offense got a major spark on a 47-yard strike from Joe Burrow to Jermaine Burton against Kansas City on the team's opening drive on the third quarter Sunday. It led to a short scoring pass from Burrow to Iosivas for his second score of the day.
Check out the play that retook the lead, plus, Burton's impressive first career catch:
