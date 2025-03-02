Pro Football Focus Names Walter Nolan as Bengals Best-Case Scenario in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals obviously need help along the defensive line this offseason.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus thinks their best-case scenario in the 2025 NFL Draft is landing Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan with the No. 17 overall pick.
He noted the murky waters surrounding Tee Higgins's future with the team.
"The Bengals’ best-case scenario will differ greatly based on their approach to Tee Higgins," Cameron wrote. "Allowing Higgins to test the market would likely result in significant spending to revamp a defense that struggled outside of December/January while pushing their receiver need to draft day. Tagging Higgins would leave less room to maneuver in free agency and likely result in a defensive boost coming via the draft.
"Retaining Higgins looks increasingly more likely, given director of player personnel Duke Tobin’s recent comments. If that’s the case, addressing their 28th-ranked EPA per play run defense by adding Nolen, the second-highest graded run defender (91.6), behind only Mason Graham, last season, would be a prudent move."
Nolan is ranked 20th on the consensus big board and second among defensive linemen.
