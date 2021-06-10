Ravens Hosting Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley For Visit

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens already have on of the best rushing offenses in the NFL, but that isn't stopping them from looking at former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley.

They're bringing the 26-year-old in for a visit according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Gurley spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams, before playing for the Falcons in 2020. He ran 678 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Once upon a time Gurley was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL. He led the league in touchdowns in 2017 (13) and 2018 (17). He also topped the 1,100-yard rushing mark in three of his first four seasons.

Unfortunately, injuries have slowed his career down. Gurley only averaged 3.5 yards-per-carry last season in Atlanta. He recently visited the Lions, but left without a deal.

If the Ravens sign Gurley, he'll join a backfield that includes JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Baltimore just signed Edwards to a two-year, $10 million extension.

Gurley will have to battle for a roster spot if he signs with the Ravens.

