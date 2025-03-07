Report: Bengals Asking For First-Round Pick, Day Two Package For Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jeremy Fowle released a report on what the trade package could look like for Trey Hendrickson.
Cincinnati's 30-year-old pass rusher is one of the most productive players in the NFL and wants to be paid accordingly.
"Lots of trade action will permeate the league over the next 5-7 days," Fowler said. "Yes, teams would love to make an enticing offer to Cleveland for Myles Garrett. But sources continue to classify Cleveland as dug in --strongly so -- in keeping him. The more immediate pass-rush target is Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. People I’ve spoken to believe Cincinnati wants either a first-round pick or a strong Day 2 package to ship Hendrickson, who will command well above $30 million per year on a new deal."
Hendrickson is coming off a 17.5-sack season, with the Bengals still clearly wanting to compete with Joe Burrow. Getting one first-round pick for a player needing a new contract isn't easy, but might be the best-case scenario.
Cincinnati wipes $16 million in cap space to use on other players with a trade. A few days remain until the free agent pool starts to shrink for a possible replacement with that money.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson
Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?
Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant
Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'
Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency
Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021
'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor
Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It
Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast