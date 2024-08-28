Report: Bengals Lone No Vote On New NFL Ownership Tweak
CINCINNATI — The NFL approved minority private equity investing in its teams this week, but not without dissent from the Bengals. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Cincinnati was the only team to vote against private equity firms being able to buy non-voting shares in NFL teams.
Essentially, those firms can now invest in individual NFL teams, with no ownership power to make decisions like signing players. The league is capping the maximum amount a fund can own at 10% of a team.
Franchises can now sell minority stakes of their teams to a much wider pool of wealthy candidates, compared to individuals alone.
"Per multiple reports, the Bengals cast the lone dissenting vote," Florio wrote. "Although Katie Blackburn technically pulled the 'no' lever, it continues a trend started by her father, Mike Brown. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics remarked, the Bengals consistently oppose anything that contributes to modernizing the league’s financial infrastructure."
According to Pro Football Network, the Browns own 97% of the Bengals and have been the majority controlling owners since 1993.
Read the full story here for more on the fine details of the new financial landscape
