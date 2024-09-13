All Bengals

Report: Chiefs Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Headed to IR, Missing Bengals Matchup

Cincinnati won't have to face the fully-primed Chiefs offense.

Russ Heltman

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown (2) tries to get past Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) at State Farm Stadium.
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown (2) tries to get past Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Chiefs will have to wait for Marquise Brown to make his Kansas City regular-season debut at wide receiver. Jordan Schultz reported the team is placing Brown on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He has not played for the Chiefs yet this season as they lean on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Travis Kelce to be Patrick Mahomes' top pass catchers this weekend.

Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns playing for Arizona last season.

