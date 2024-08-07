All Bengals

Report: Joe Burrow Teaming Up With Kodiak Cakes For Food Donation

Cincinnati is benefitting from the partnership.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) at practice at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) at practice at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has partnered with Kodiac Cakes to feed school programs in Athens, OH Baton Rouge, LA and Cincinnati, OH. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the news.

"Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Kodiak Cakes are joining forces to fight food insecurity by donating nearly 30,000 meals to three separate school programs within Athens, Baton Rouge, and Cincinnati. Burrow - No.9 - and Kodiak will donate 9,999 meals to each program," Schefter tweeted.

The Joe Burrow Foundation has done great work to fight food issues for families since Burrow founded the organization earlier this decade. Their annual golf outing has become a hot-ticket event.

