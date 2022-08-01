Skip to main content

Samaje Perine Has Clear Lead in Bengals' Backup Running Back Battle With Chris Evans

The veteran is hoping to be Joe Mixon's backup this season.

CINCINNATI — Samaje Perine served as the Bengals' backup running back behind Joe Mixon last season. It sounds like it's his job to lose again in 2022. 

"Samaje is solid in those areas where he’s a good security blanket for us. He knows what to do with the ball in his hands. Good at pass protection," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. 

Some thought second-year back Chris Evans could take Perine's job in training camp. 

"We’re always pushing that but there’s a ways to go there," Taylor assed. "He’s (Perine) certainly got a leg up in that battle but that’s what training camp is for. Plenty of times guys step up and have huge growth and we’ll see where it goes. There’s always competition at all of those spots to earn playing time."

Perine certainly has the trust of the coaching staff in pass protection. That's a major key for Evans if he's going to push for the backup spot. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jessie Bates Has "No Intentions" of Reporting to Training Camp

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

NFL Insider Shares Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals

Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

Grading the Bengals' Offseason Ahead of Training Camp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Trains With Leonard Fournette and D'Andre Swift

Look: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Attend UFC 276

Three Members of Bengals Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Ja'Marr Chase

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Alex Cappa
News

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

By James Rapien27 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0046
News

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium: 'Every Guy on the Team Knows He's a Strong Individual'

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, along with General Manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, field questions from reporters during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea. Watsonpress File 3
News

Sue Robinson Recommends Six-Game Suspension for Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson

By James Rapien5 hours ago
USATSI_18295021
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Need More From Tight End Position This Season

By James Yarcho6 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) holds up one finger after running for a touchdown during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 596
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Key Takeaways From Back Together Saturday, Including Joe Mixon, Evan McPherson and More

By James Rapien7 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) looks on as he hits a 65-yard field goal during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 663
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Boots 65-Yarder in Bengals' Back Together Saturday Practice

By James Rapien13 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) takes a drink of water during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 652
News

Watch: Evan McPherson Kicks 65-Yard Field Goal at Bengals Practice

By James RapienJul 30, 2022 6:18 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0046
News

Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow

By James RapienJul 30, 2022 4:35 PM EDT