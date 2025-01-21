Scott Peters Quick Hits: Get to Know Newest Member of Bengals Coaching Staff
The Bengals hired Scott Peters to be their offensive line coach.
Peters was revered for his scrappy and tenacious nature when he played Center at Arizona State University where he earned All Pac 10 recognition. He was selected in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2002 NFL Draft.
He played with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals from 2002-2009.
After injuries ended his playing career prematurely, he embarked on an in When his playing career ended he worked tirelessly to make the game safer through his “Safe Football” initiative through his company “Tip of the Spear.”
Peters also learned a tremendous amount about leverage, hand usage and torque, core mechanics as he took up Brazilian jiu-jitsu in his post career endeavors.
Getting the coaching itch, he embarked on a coaching career under the tutelage of one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, Bill Callahan. He was with the Cleveland Browns from 2020-2023 and New England Patriots. Peters brought assistant Michael McCarthy who coached alongside him in New England.
Both will have their hands full retooling Cincinnati's interior offensive line. For more on Peters, go here.
