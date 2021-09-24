Injury Updates: The Latest on Tee Higgins, Trae Waynes and Xavier Su'a-Filo

Cincinnati could have two key players back on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins practiced on Friday, which bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 3 against the Steelers.

Higgins was taking part in team drills as the open media portion of practice ended. He was running, cutting and moving without any issues. The 22-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 that kept him out of Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

Cornerback Trae Waynes also practiced for a second-straight day. He missed more than a month with a hamstring injury, but there's at least a chance he makes his Bengals debut on Sunday.

The same can't be said for Xavier Su'a-Filo, who was out again. The veteran guard is dealing with a knee injury. Look for Jackson Carman to make his first career start on Sunday against the Steelers. The Bengals took him in the second-round (46th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Su'a-Filo out, fourth-round rookie D'Ante Smith will likely be active for the first time this season.

Watch video of Waynes and Higgins working out during Thursday's practice here.

We'll have the Bengals' official game status report on Friday afternoon.

We'll have the Bengals' official game status report on Friday afternoon.



