Three Thoughts From the Cincinnati Bengals' Comeback Win Over the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Bengals beat the Saints 30-26 on Sunday afternoon.
They trailed for most of the game, but did just enough to get the win. Here are three thoughts on Cincinnati's victory in The Big Easy.
Joe Burreaux
Joe Burrow played his best game of the season on Sunday.
The 25-year-old was the best player on the field. He completed 28-of-37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 25 yards and another score.
Numbers are one thing, but Burrow led the Bengals on three 70+ yard touchdown drives. Cincinnati scored on their final five possessions of the game.
Burrow somehow evaded defenders in the pocket, rolled out, then ran to the line of scrimmage and found Tyler Boyd on 3rd-and-4 with 10:24 left was one of the biggest plays of the game. “I thought he was sacked. I was standing there next to Ja’Marr (Chase). Ja’Marr’s route finished right next to me on the sideline. We both thought the play was over," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Sometimes when things look really bleak and dead, Joe (Burrow) finds a way out of the mess. You don’t know how he does it. He just does it. It’s special to see when it happens.”
Defense Struggles, Makes Plays In Crunch Time
Cincinnati's defense struggled to stop New Orleans' rushing attack on Sunday. The Saints ran for 228 yards and scored on five-straight possessions spanning from the first to the fourth quarter.
Despite their struggles, they found a way to force a three-and-out with 2:16 remaining and the Bengals trailing 26-24.
Trey Hendrickson hit Andy Dalton as he was throwing on 3rd-and-4 and the Saints were forced to punt.
Sam Hubbard and B.J. Hill put the game on ice when they sacked Dalton with 34 seconds left. The Saints were forced to go for it on 4th-and-17.
Dalton's deep pass to Marquez Callaway fell to the turf and the Bengals escaped with a win. It's worth noting that rookie safety Dax Hill was in on that play and knocked the ball away to secure the victory.
There's No Place Like Home
Chase is a freak. The star wide receiver showed up and showed out in front of his hometown fans, finishing with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Chase caught a back shoulder fade with 2:10 remaining and took it for the game-winning 60-yard touchdown.
“Me and Joe (Burrow) were on the same page with the back shoulder," Chase said. "He threw me that way I could make a guy miss. I saw Tyrann (Mathieu) coming, and I just made a play with my feet.”
Chase grew up 15 minutes from the Superdome. He had 70+ family and friends in the stands for his homecoming. He put on a show for everyone.
“It means a lot actually, just knowing that I’ve got the advantage on beating New Orleans," Chase said. "I come back home after the season and (can) talk a little trash. That’s good. I know my family, they all love the Saints. It’s good for me to come back home and rub it in their face a little bit.”
