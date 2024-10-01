Upcoming Cincinnati Bengals Opponent Gauging Trade Interest in Star Wide Receiver
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Raiders on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET. Will they have to worry about Davante Adams?
The former All-Pro wide receiver could be on the trade block according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal.
"A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams," Bonsignore tweeted. "The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver."
The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Theoretically, the Bengals' matchup with the Raiders could be Adams' last game with the team. He's currently dealing with a hamstring issue and if trading him is a possibility, then the Raiders probably don't want to rush him back onto the field.
Regardless, it seems like there's a real possibility that the Bengals won't have to worry about Adams on Nov. 3 at Paycor Stadium.
