Watch: Bengals Players Make Predictions for NBA Finals Between Thunder and Pacers

The Bengals weigh in!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals receivers Tee Higgins (left) and Ja’marr Chase take the stage during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for the pair at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals receivers Tee Higgins (left) and Ja’marr Chase take the stage during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for the pair at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The NBA Finals start on Thursday night. Bengals players weighed in on the Pacers matchup with the Thunder.

Oklahoma City is heavily favored going into the matchup.

Watch the video of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and other players below:

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

