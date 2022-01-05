Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Watch: Someone's Pants Caught on Fire During Bengals' Win Over Chiefs

    This is hilarious.

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 17 to improve to 10-6 and clinch their first AFC North title since 2015

    There was an issue on the Kansas City sideline when someone's pants caught on fire. No, no one lied. Someone's pants caught on fire. Watch the video from NFL Films below.

    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah McGuire (24) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
