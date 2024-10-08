Will Bengals Turn to Jordan Battle With Vonn Bell and Geno Stone Struggling?
CINCINNATI — Is it time for Jordan Battle to move into the Bengals' starting lineup?
Veterans Geno Stone and Vonn Bell have struggled so far this season. Stone has a 37.8 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. Bell's grade is better (57.4), but is still nothing to write home about.
Combine that with the eye test, which included both safeties missing tackles and getting beat for big plays against the Ravens and it may be time to turn to Battle.
In fact, the Bengals did bring in the second-year safety for eight snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Did he show enough to get more playing time?
"He had a good, tough matchup (with) Mark Andrews, but kind of got beat off the line a little bit," Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumi said. "Jordan just needs to keep staying with it, keep practicing good and for where we're at—I think that we just have to make sure that everybody's got an opportunity to try to help us win."
Anarumo has always been hesitant to rotate defensive backs and safeties, but his defense is struggling and they're clearly looking for answers.
"We’re trying to do everything we can to win the game. And there’s nothing off the table with any human in this building to try to do that," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about giving Battle more playing time. "It’s always just making sure we’re doing everything for the right reasons. Any adjustment that we make, any call we make, is this for the right reasons?"
It doesn't feel like they're going to bench Bell or Stone this week, but both veterans have to be better if this defense is going to become a competent unit this season.
