Zac Taylor Shares Health Update on Bengals' Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't play in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Titans.

The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but was inactive.

"Just ultimately, we thought that was the smartest decision," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "You get a chance to get him back, practice for a week. Felt really encouraged with where he’s at. And ultimately, as we got closer to the game, it was, ‘Let's get him back to practice next week and then make that decision.’"

Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven games this season. He was a limited participant in practice last week. He's missed four games this year due to a hip injury he suffered in Week 6.

It sounds like they're optimistic that Chase will play on Sunday against the Chiefs.

"There's not a gameplan on how this thing was going to unfold," Taylor said. "I think ultimately, we're happy with how it played out that we didn't put him on IR. So, he got a chance to practice a week earlier than he would have. So now we can go into next week, I'm not going to make any promises, but feeling like, ‘OK, we've seen him on the grass.’ I think he's feeling pretty good. And so we'll just evaluate where he's at starting next Wednesday."

The Bengals play the Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

