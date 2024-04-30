All Bengals

Report: AFC Contender Wanted to Trade up For Amarius Mims

Cincinnati got their guy before another team could.

Russ Heltman

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tackle Amarius Mims is selected as the No. 18 pick
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tackle Amarius Mims is selected as the No. 18 pick / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals reportedly snagged the first-round talent Kansas City wanted before taking wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the 28th pick.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor reports the Chiefs originally targeted Amarius Mims.

"Midway through the first round, (Brett) Veach and (Mike) Borgonzi began calling teams to find a trade partner that would allow them to move up more than 10 spots," Taylor wrote. "The first prospect the Chiefs targeted was Amarius Mims, the tackle from Georgia. Although Mims played right tackle in college, many teams believed he had the talent to be a starting left tackle. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Mims with the 18th pick."

Mims joins a Bengals tackle rotation that already has Orlando Brown Jr. and Trent Brown as starters, but injury attrition rarely escapes an offensive line. Mims could very well play against the Chiefs this season and assuredly will if he winds up a starter for Cincinnati further down the line.

