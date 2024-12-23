4 takeaways that you need to know following Bills' win over Patriots
The Buffalo Bills won a close game over the New England Patriots, 24-21. It was an uncharacteristically sloppy first half for the Bills, but a key fumble recovery in the third quarter turned the momentum back in the Bills' favor. Following the win, here are four key takeaways you need to know going into the week;
Josh Allen's right elbow injury
A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow while running the football. The following play, Allen was attended to by team trainers and threw passes on the sideline while his defense took the field. He was cleared to return by medical staff without missing a snap. It was later determined to be a right elbow contusion -- in layman's terms, he hit his funny bone. While his injury shouldn't be anything that Allen will lose time over, it is still something to monitor during the week ahead of Buffalo's matchup versus the New York Jets.
James Cook's career season continues
During a day where Josh Allen's passing attack couldn't quite find it's groove, the Bills' running back James Cook took advantage of every opportunity sent his way. The third-year pro was the Bills' leading rusher and receiver, compiling 100 rushing yards on 11 attempts and an additional 26 yards through the air on three catches. Cook also accounted for both of Buffalo's offensive touchdowns, bringing his season total to 16 total touchdowns and 14 on the ground. For reference on how impressive this feat is, the Bills' single season rushing touchdown record was set by O.J. Simpson in 1975 with 16. With two more games left in the regular season, it's possible James Cook could cement his breakout season into the Bills' history books.
Timely turnovers kept Buffalo in control
After New England's rookie quarterback Drake Maye had his way with the Bills' defense in the first half, the unit rallied and forced three turnovers in the second half, including capitalizing on a botched backwards pass that led to a crucial scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter. After allowing a combined 100 points over the last ten quarters, it appears the Bills are starting to turn things around. Before a second go-about against New England in Week 18, the unit will look to carry their second half momentum against a New York Jets offense that mustered up only nine points this week against the Los Angeles Rams.
Injuries pile up at an inopportune time
While the Bills ultimately came away with a win, it didn't come without the team getting banged up on both sides of the ball. The team entered this week's matchup already down starters Rasul Douglas (knee), Damar Hamlin (rib), Taylor Rapp (neck), Matt Milano (biceps/groin), and Curtis Samuel (rib); they exit the game with injuries to monitor for Baylon Spector (calf) and David Edwards (left ankle), and head checks for both Terrell Bernard and Taron Johnson. Baylon Spector did not return to the game, while Edwards, Bernard, and Johnson all returned in some capacity. With the playoffs inching closer, the Bills will likely go into this week with an injury report the size of a CVS receipt.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —