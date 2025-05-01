Day 3 pick tabbed as Bills most questionable selection in 2025 NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills focused on the defensive side of the ball during the NFL draft, landing players such as Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, and Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson.
Those moves have been praised by draft experts, but one of their offensive selections was recently hit with criticism.
MORE: Two Bills' matchups against AFC rivals crack top 2025 games list
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards selected the most questionable pick for all 32 teams and lists Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes as Buffalo’s most questionable pick.
”Hawes is predominantly a blocker, so the usage of a fifth-round pick on that role may be a little rich. As far as roster building is concerned, he does make sense as a potential off-ramp to Dawson Knox's contract. The Bills did a good job finding value throughout the draft.”
Hawes was taken at No. 173 overall in Round 5, and he makes sense as a blocking tight end. He might not offer much in the passing game, but he will be a key piece of their jumbo and goal-line packages.
As Edwards states, he could also allow them to move on from Dawson Knox in a couple of years, especially if he develops at all as a pass-catcher. If that happens, it would be hard for anyone to question the use of a Day 3 pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —