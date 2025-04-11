Grok AI predicted Bills drafting 1,000-yard receiver for Josh Allen
With all the attention being on defense for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Draft, there are options for them to get help on offense as well.
This offseason, the Bills lost wide receivers Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins to free agency. Cooper is still unsigned while Hollins joined division rivals New England Patriots.
To offset the losses of Cooper and Hollins, Buffalo extended Khalil Shakir's contract and signed Joshua Palmer to a three-year deal. Palmer was brought in to stretch the field, traits that Cooper and Hollins did not have and Shakir gives Josh Allen a consistent receiver to through it to for a long time.
The 2025 NFL Draft could be the setting to give Allen another receiver to throw to. Even AI software believes this to be a possible option for Buffalo.
USA Today writer Nick Brinkerhoff published an article on Friday about how he used Grok AI to create its mock draft of the 2025 NFL Draft. Grok AI selected Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for the Bills with the 30th overall pick in the draft.
"The Bills didn't skip a beat after trading away Stefon Diggs last offseason and dive into the receiver market in this draft for some reinforcements. Egbuka is only the second receiver off the board for Grok but steps in as a pro-ready option for Josh Allen and company. Primarily a slot receiver, it's an interesting fit considering the presence of Khalil Shakir, but like ranch and bleu cheese, both players can apparently coexist in Buffalo."
Egbuka produced two 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Buckeyes. On last year's national title team, he caught a career-high 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
Wide receiver has been a popular position for Buffalo targets within the first two draft rounds since the Bills have three selections in rounds one and two. Grok AI might be onto something with this pick.
