Bills 4-round mock draft: Two massive trades frustrate fans, deliver results
Throughout the NFL draft process, fans become enamored with the elite prospects predicted to go in Round 1. When teams decide to trade out of the first round, that often leads to frustration among the fan base, which is what happens in this Buffalo Bills 4-round mock draft.
Buffalo trades their first selection, pick No. 30, to the Cleveland Browns for a Round 2 (No. 33 overall) and Round 3 (No. 94) pick. The Browns, who need a new quarterback, are desperate to get their guy, prompting the move.
It won't be easy to watch as Buffalo waits until Day 2 to add anyone but they take advantage of Cleveland's need for a quarterback and pick up an extra pick in Round 3.
Round 2, Pick 33 (via Cleveland): Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Shavon Revel is a first-round talent who slides into the second round thanks to teams, such as the Browns, reaching due to need. That allows the Bills to land a premium talent despite moving back.
Revel saw his final season come to an end prematurely when he tore his ACL, but he's expected to be ready for training camp. Once there, Revel should be able to help them replace Rasul Douglas as the starter opposite Christian Benford.
Round 2, Pick 41 (via Chicago Bears): Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
The predicted trade with Cleveland gave the Bills three picks in Round 2 (they also have one from the Stefon Diggs trade in 2024). Instead of staying put, they get aggressive and send picks 56 and 62 to the Chicago Bears to land pick No. 41 and a future fourth. They use that selection to bring in one of their big draft crushes, Landon Jackson.
Jackson was a breakout star at the NFL Combine and has the measurable Buffalo wants at defensive end. He will start as a rotational edge rusher behind Joey Bosa with the potential to start down the road.
Round 3, Pick 94: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
Buffalo has shown interest in Oklahoma's Billy Bowman, an undersized safety who excels in coverage. Their secondary already got a boost with Revel and adding Bowman gives them even more confidence in their pass coverage.
Round 4, Pick 109: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Buffalo doesn't have a legit No. 1 wide receiver but they have a strong committee, which gets another weapon here in Savion Williams. He's not a refined wideout but he can help in multiple ways, including lining up in the backfield.
Round 4, Pick 132: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
With their last pick in Round 4, the Bills bring in Oregon's Jamaree Caldwell. A 6-foot-2, 332-pounder, Caldwell is a massive run-stuffer who could be the eventual replacement for DaQuan Jones.
