Bills eye future by nabbing ACC sack leader in new Round 1 mock draft
Speed kills off the edge and that's likely why many draft experts believe the Buffalo Bills will focus on defensive line entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 33rd Team's NFL analyst Tyler Brooke released his latest mock draft on Saturday where he has Buffalo going edge rusher with the 30th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Brooke has the Bills selecting Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, as his play would complement the team as a rotational player for the new additions to the line.
"Joey Bosa is an exciting addition, but his injury history suggests that the Bills need a sustainable long-term plan and someone who can fill in when the veteran pass rusher isn't able to go in 2025."
"Donovan Ezeiruaku has a unique body type for an EDGE, but his length and bend allow him to generate pressure in various ways, making him a fun rotational player even when Bosa is healthy for Buffalo."
Ezeiruaku led the ACC in tackles for loss (21) and sacks (16.5) last season for the Eagles as he was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and named as an All-American. He racked up 30 career sacks in four years at Boston College.
Many of the latest mock drafts have the Bills selecting either a cornerback or defensive lineman in the NFL Draft, as they need depth at both positions. Rasul Douglas is a free agent, leaving a gap at cornerback. Even with the additions of Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency, depth remains a concern with Hoecht and Ogunjobi facing a six-game suspension due to their positive PED tests.
Buffalo's defense would get a nice upgrade on the defensive line with Ezeiruaku, as he runs a 4.62 40-yard dash and displays excellent ability to get to the quarterback. There are other small things he needs to work on with how he attacks with his hands, and he's undersized against some of the bigger NFL offensive linemen.
The Bills will have plenty of opportunities to select high-quality defensive players with three picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —