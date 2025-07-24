$39 million receiver open to reunion with Buffalo Bills in late free agency
The Buffalo Bills added two wide receivers in free agency this year, coming to terms with Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. Head coach Sean McDermott is a fan of both players, saying he believes they can "catch fire" with the Bills.
One wideout who knows all about getting hot in Buffalo is Gabe Davis, who spent four years with the franchise before signing a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Davis rose to prominence in the 2021 NFL playoffs, when he had an unbelievable showing against the Kansas City Chiefs. Davis hauled in eight passes for 201 yards with four touchdowns, which was unfortunately in a losing effort.
Once in Jacksonville, however, Davis struggled to stay on the field and was released after one year. The dots have been connected for him to return to Buffalo, something he discussed with Kay Adams on Up & Adams.
Adams asked if his time with the Bills had run its course, or if he was open to a return. Davis said he's open to a reunion if that proves to be his best option.
"Listen, I'm open to whatever I feel like is the best option. If Buffalo is that best option, obviously, you know, I will take it. That's definitely something that I would do. I know the system very well, I know the guys very well and I feel like I can contribute big there like I have in the past. So you know, Buffalo is definitely a team I could end up being on."
Buffalo might not be willing to make a move, since they have faith in Palmer and Moore. They also have Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Curtis Samuel, so this might not be the best fit right now.
