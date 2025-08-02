Buffalo Bills land potential Matt Milano replacement in 2026 NFL mock draft
Matt Milano has been one of the best linebackers the Buffalo Bills have had in recent years. He's a versatile defender who can play against the run, but is elite in coverage.
The only issue with Milano is that he can't stay healthy.
He missed 12 games in 2023 and another 13 in 2024. He also just turned 31 years old at the end of July, and unfortunately, players don't tend to get healthier as they age.
That's why Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante has the Bills targeting a linebacker in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft. In his latest 7-round mock, Infante has Ole Miss linebacker Suntarine Perkins going to Buffalo at No. 30.
"The Buffalo Bills have solid defensive depth, but Matt Milano is coming off consecutive major issues at linebacker. Loading up their defense will be key to keep pace with contenders like Kansas City and Baltimore," Infante said.
"Though undersized at 6’1 and 210 pounds, Suntarine Perkins is a jack of all trades who’s an elite athlete with a red-hot motor. He takes blocks head-on and chases down ball carriers with relentless pursuit."
Perkins' size has to be a concern, but there's no denying that he's an impact player. During his sophomore season, Perkins recorded 60 tackles and 10.5 sacks. If he can add a little more mass, he should be in the Round 1 conversation, and would be an excellent weapon for Sean McDermott.
