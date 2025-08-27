Bills Central

Bills bringing in former Panthers' special teams ace with ties to coaching staff

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly going outside of the organization to bolster their special teams now that the NFL roster cutdown deadline has passed

Ralph Ventre

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a touchdown as Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. (42) defends
Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a touchdown as Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. (42) defends / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott memorably told his players "there's gonna be three guys that make this team solely on special teams" in a team meeting segment during "Hard Knocks" Episode 3.

As it turns out, one player from another team will join the Bills solely based on special teams. Buffalo will reportedly sign former Carolina Panthers coverage extraordinaire Sam Franklin, according to Houston-based insider Aaron Wilson.

It's initially unclear if Franklin will sign to Buffalo's 53-man roster or the practice squad. If he will occupy a roster spot, the Bills will have to make a corresponding move to create space.

The Bills, as do most teams, usually roster at least one kick coverage specialist, even if the player doesn't contribute elsewhere on the field. Buffalo employed running back Taiwan Jones, who did not attempt a single carry during his Bills' tenure, in such a role for five seasons during the Sean McDermott era. Former fifth-round pick Siran Neal spent six seasons as a Bills' core special teamer after being drafted in 2018.

Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin (42)
Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin (42) / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old Franklin is directly connected to Bills' new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who held the same role with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and 2023. The 6-foot-3 safety-linebacker hybrid played 672 special teams snaps over two seasons under Tabor, who also has a history as a ST coordinator with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

RELATED: Bills waive fifth-round linebacker after only one year in building

Undrafted out of Temple in 2020, Franklin spent five seasons with the Panthers. He appeared in 74 games, totaling 105 tackles.

Franklin started the 2024 season on Injured Reserve, but he returned for the final 10 games. This past offseason, he entered free agency and signed with the Denver Broncos prior to OTAs. The Broncos released the vested veteran on Tuesday prior to the NFL's roster cutdown deadline.

Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/Latest News