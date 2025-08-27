Bills bringing in former Panthers' special teams ace with ties to coaching staff
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott memorably told his players "there's gonna be three guys that make this team solely on special teams" in a team meeting segment during "Hard Knocks" Episode 3.
As it turns out, one player from another team will join the Bills solely based on special teams. Buffalo will reportedly sign former Carolina Panthers coverage extraordinaire Sam Franklin, according to Houston-based insider Aaron Wilson.
It's initially unclear if Franklin will sign to Buffalo's 53-man roster or the practice squad. If he will occupy a roster spot, the Bills will have to make a corresponding move to create space.
The Bills, as do most teams, usually roster at least one kick coverage specialist, even if the player doesn't contribute elsewhere on the field. Buffalo employed running back Taiwan Jones, who did not attempt a single carry during his Bills' tenure, in such a role for five seasons during the Sean McDermott era. Former fifth-round pick Siran Neal spent six seasons as a Bills' core special teamer after being drafted in 2018.
The 29-year-old Franklin is directly connected to Bills' new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who held the same role with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and 2023. The 6-foot-3 safety-linebacker hybrid played 672 special teams snaps over two seasons under Tabor, who also has a history as a ST coordinator with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.
Undrafted out of Temple in 2020, Franklin spent five seasons with the Panthers. He appeared in 74 games, totaling 105 tackles.
Franklin started the 2024 season on Injured Reserve, but he returned for the final 10 games. This past offseason, he entered free agency and signed with the Denver Broncos prior to OTAs. The Broncos released the vested veteran on Tuesday prior to the NFL's roster cutdown deadline.
