Three Bills players still in danger of being released after NFL cutdown day
The Buffalo Bills are officially down to 53 players on their roster, but that doesn't mean every player's spot is safe.
All 32 teams trimmed down from 90 to 53 players, leaving plenty of players available to claim on the waiver wire or sign in free agency. General manager Brandon Beane is always looking to improve the roster, meaning the Bills could look to add new faces to the team ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
With that, the Bills would need to release someone in a corresponding move to stay at 53 players on the active roster. So, who could be in jeopardy of losing a roster spot, despite surviving cut down day?
DT DeWayne Carter
Carter had an underwhelming rookie campaign after being a third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his 2025 offseason wasn't much better. Just because he was a Day 2 pick doesn't mean he's guaranteed a roster spot. Beane has already drafted two more players (TJ Sanders and Deone Walker) with notable draft picks since then, and signed Larry Ogunjobi in free agency (though he'll miss the first six weeks of the season due to suspension).
With Jordan Phillips expected to sign to Buffalo's practice squad, Carter's roster spot is already in serious jeopardy if the Bills want to elevate Phillips or activate Ogunjobi from the reserve/suspended list in six weeks.
LB Shaq Thompson
The only notable addition to the linebacker room this offseason was signing Thompson, a former first round pick for Carolina that played under Sean McDermott when he was the defensive coordinator for the Panthers. He's enjoyed a successful career, starting 112 games for Carolina, many of which next to Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, and totaling 752 total tackles, 12 sacks, and three interceptions. However, injuries have been a concern of late.
The linebacker sustained a leg fibula fracture in Week 2 of the 2023 season, causing him to miss the remaining 15 games. Following a loss to Cincinnati in Week 4 of 2024, it was announced that Thompson suffered a torn Achilles, his second season-ending injury in two years. Durability concerns for the 31 year old on a one-year contract could make it easier to part ways with the linebacker.
RS Brandon Codrington
There's no doubt that Codrington is the most talented returner on Buffalo's roster, but the question becomes, how valuable is that trait? The Bills list him as a cornerback, but experimenting in the preseason showed that he currently could not hold up as an NFL-caliber CB.
In the playoffs, the Bills defaulted to RBs Ray Davis and Ty Johnson on returns, despite Codrington's reported successful rehab from injury. WR Khalil Shakir can also return punts, meaning Buffalo could fill Codrington's role with players that contribute much more to the team than just returning. If the Bills do add someone to the roster, Codrington's responsibilities may be the easiest to replace in-house.
