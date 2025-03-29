3 Bills sitting on the chopping block following NFL free agency moves
The Buffalo Bills were one game away from representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. They also know they have the talent to get the job done should they finally get back into the title game.
Knowing they're close, general manager Brandon Beane has been working hard this offseason to fill the gaps in the roster. He added Joey Bosa and Joshua Palmer during NFL free agency, and there will be more talent on the way in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That means several players are already on the chopping block despite training camp being months away. That said, here's a look at three such players who could be on the way out.
Mike White, QB
Mike White has had some success in his NFL career as a backup quarterback. A fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, White made his first appearance in a regular-season game for the New York Jets in 2021.
He was 2-5 in two seasons with them, and there were times he looked like a potential starter. He then spent a year with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Bills in 2024. White hasn't seen the field much since 2022 and had just 11 attempts for Buffalo. At this point, it's hard to see him make the final roster since he won't surpass Mitchell Trubisky.
Zion Logue, DT
Originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Zion Logue was signed by the Bills in October. They took him from the Atlanta practice squad, and he played in two games with two tackles.
Logue ended the year on Buffalo's practice squad but was signed to a futures contract in January. They like what the 6-foot-5, 314-pounder has to offer but he's not surpassing DeWayne Carter for the backup nose tackle spot.
Curtis Samuel, WR
Curtis Samuel is easily the biggest name on this list, and he can still contribute to an NFL roster. He proved that with his playoff performance this past season.
Samuel caught six passes for 81 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Bills' three playoff games. Unfortunately, he's now buried on the depth chart — and Buffalo could add another receiver in the upcoming draft.
That could lead to Samuel's exit since the veteran is already behind Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer.
