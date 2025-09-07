3 bold predictions entering Buffalo Bills 2025 season
Week 1 is upon us. And with that, it’s time for some bold predictions centered around the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming 2025 campaign.
Which players are set to break out this season?
Here are a few of my takes entering the year:
Dion Dawkins, Christian Benford earn All-Pro
Over the past eight seasons, Dawkins has steadily developed his game and risen in the ranks to become one of the most feared left tackles in the NFL. The veteran offensive lineman has nearly perfected the snatch-and-trap technique while serving as a reliable protector of Josh Allen’s blindside.
A season ago, Dawkins did not receive the honors that many believed should have been bestowed upon him after another fruitful 2024 campaign. Dawkins expressed his disappointment in not being recognized as one of the top players at his position, but remained undeterred, helping lead Buffalo to an AFC Championship game appearance.
This offseason, Dawkins received plenty of praise for helping establish the Protector of the Year Award, honoring the league’s offensive lineman. Now set to enter the 2025 slate, I think Dawkins is set to get his due as an All-Pro for the first time in his career.
And add Benford to that list. One of the league’s least-discussed great players, Benford is soft-spoken and flies under the radar while defending his position as well as any top cornerback in the league.
A year ago, Benford tied his career highs in passes defended, interceptions, forced fumbles and total tackles, while, according to Pro Football Focus, recording a league-best 0.51 yards per coverage snap allowed. Also per PFF, the only cornerback who played at least 400 snaps and bested Benford’s 2.8% missed tackle rate was NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner Patrick Surtain II.
The Bills’ top cornerback has transformed into a complete player and one of the best coverage men in the NFL. This will be the year he takes the league by storm.
Keon Coleman records 60+ receptions
In a rookie season hampered by injury, Coleman’s early-season progress was thwarted as he finished the year with just 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Before the injury, the trajectory on which the first-year pro was impressive, as he was coming off a two-game stretch in which he totaled nine receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown.
If it weren’t for the injury last year, Coleman would have become a key cog in the Bills’ passing game as the team made its playoff push. But instead, the rookie never got his feet back under him and finished the year with modest statistics.
While he dealt with a minor groin injury heading into a Week 1 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Coleman appeared healthy in the days leading into Sunday’s game. Aside from that, the second-year pro has been full go this offseason and training camp, a stretch in which he has dominated practices while producing several eye-catching training sessions.
Now, it’s time for Coleman to carry his preseason success into the games that matter. And I think he will to the tune of 60 receptions for 950 yards and eight touchdowns.
This is going to be the year in which everyone learns Keon Coleman’s name.
Joey Bosa appears in 15+s games
The Bills’ most significant free-agent addition, Bosa, has a chance to make quite the impact in his first season in the red, white and blue.
Buffalo has never been equipped with an edge rusher of Bosa’s incredible talent, as he is capable of not only impacting opposing quarterbacks, but is also a stalwart while defending against the run as well. If he can remain healthy, there’s no doubt the 10-year veteran will provide a significant boost for the Bills’ defense.
With that said, that’s a big if. Bosa appeared in 14 games last season, but before that, he played in just 14 games the previous two seasons combined. He has an extensive injury history and isn’t getting any younger, which leaves cause for concern when it comes to his extended availability.
I, however, am going to go out on a ledge and predict this is the season everything comes together for Bosa — his health, his production and the team success he has been looking for his entire career. I believe the Bills will do enough between games to ensure his long-term viability, and that will lead to a productive season to the tune of 10.5 sacks or more.
