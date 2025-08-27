3 players Buffalo Bills should consider adding following roster cutdowns
All NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, August 26. For the Buffalo Bills, there weren't many surprises, although they did keep Tyrell Shavers, which meant one of the top preseason stars was able to make it to the active roster.
Now that teams have made their cuts, players who have fewer than four years in the league will be subject to waivers. Buffalo is one of the lowest teams in waiver priority, since it's based on the previous year's record.
Still, that doesn't mean they shouldn't attempt to put in a claim for anyone. It also wouldn't prevent them from targeting any vested veterans who could help. That said, here's a look at three players who should be on their radar.
Pooh Paul, LB
The Bills could use more young talent at the linebacker spot, and the Los Angeles Rams just sent a promising one to the waiver wire.
Fifth-round pick Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. suffered a calf injury during training camp which left him behind the pack. He didn't do enough to catch up with the rest of the depth chart in Los Angeles, but he still has the tools to be a contributor. The Rams will surely want to get him back via the practice squad, but it wouldn't be a bad idea for Buffalo to kick the tires.
Isaiah Bolden, CB
Isaiah Bolden transferred from Florida State to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State and was taken in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. He appeared in 14 games for the New England Patriots as a rookie, recording 10 tackles with one fumble recovery.
Bolden is still progressing as a player, but boasts an excellent frame at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He's a physical corner who isn't afraid to tackle and can perform in press coverage. Like Paul, he's someone who could be worth developing.
Israel Mukuamu, S
A former cornerback at South Carolina, Israel Mukuamu moved to safety when selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He's taken advantage of every opportunity given to him, which included stepping up as the team's slot corner when Jourdan Lewis was injured in 2022. This past season, he saw more time at safety than in the slot and recorded 19 tackles, two pass defenses, and two interceptions.
Mukuamu returned on a one-year deal, but continued to move from safety to the slot. He was released on Tuesday and may have been hindered by his versatility, as he never had the opportunity to master a single spot.
As a vested free agent, he's free to sign with anyone and could fill a need in Buffalo. The Bills don't have a safety who excels in coverage, which is what Mukuamu does best. Perhaps allowing the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder to focus on that spot alone could be exactly what he needs.
