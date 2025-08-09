Buffalo Bills' backup named among QBs who can improve their trade value
The Buffalo Bills kick off the preseason on Saturday as they face the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.
As expected, Josh Allen won't make the start, which means Mitchell Trubisky will be under center for Buffalo. Trubisky was the backup in 2021 and returned in 2024 after spending two seasons in Pittsburgh. He's expected to be the No. 2 quarterback once again this year, but Mike White has been impressive during the offseason.
Despite some chatter that White could supplant Trubisky, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton doesn't see that happening. He does, however, believe White can improve his trade value with a strong performance, adding that he could succeed in a better situation.
"Unlikely to surpass Trubisky on the depth chart, White can gain traction on the trade market. Between 2021 and 2022, he threw for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 62.2 percent completion rate as a fill-in starter for the New York Jets," Moton said.
"In a better situation, White could be a more efficient quarterback. He had a rough stretch through the 2024 preseason, throwing for 179 yards with a 46.5 percent completion rate, but the eighth-year pro can boost his trade value with a better showing this year."
White has played for three teams in the AFC East after starting his career with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. White had some impressive moments with the New York Jets, but injuries derailed his tenure. Now, he has a chance to prove he can be trusted as the QB2 somewhere.
