Bills' AFC East stranglehold gives them advantage over two main rivals
There are no guarantees in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills' reign over the AFC East seems likely to continue for at least one more season.
Barring any catastrophic development, the Bills' roster is substantially better than its three division rivals at key positions.
In 2024, the Bills won the AFC East for the fifth year in a row as all four of the conference's division champions repeated from the prior season. If one expert's view of the landscape proves accurate, then the division crown won't be leaving Orchard Park anytime soon.
Assessing how vulnerable all eight reigning division champions are, NFL Media senior reporter Judy Battista delivers good news for Bills Mafia. In "an ordering, 1-8, of the teams whose grasp on the division title might be loosened in 2025," the Bills landed at eighth, leaving them as the perceived "least vulnerable" division winner.
While the Kansas City Chiefs ranked right in front of the Bills at No. 7, the Baltimore Ravens are predicted to have a tough road ahead this season. Battista tabbed the reigning AFC North champs as the second-most vulnerable right behind the Detroit Lions, who topped the list.
The Bills will host the Chiefs in a highly-anticipated Week 9 matchup at Highmark Stadium. They will also host the Ravens in the Sunday Night Football season opener.
"The least vulnerable division champion and, at this point, it’s not particularly close. The Bills won the division last year by five games, the largest margin in the league. The competition could be ramped up, though, at least a bit," said Battista.
As for the state of Buffalo's challengers, one is on the rise while another is on the decline.
"The Patriots are likely to be vastly improved from the basement-dwellers they were last season. ... The Jets are starting a new era with Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields, but New York finished eight games behind Buffalo in 2024 ... For a few years, the Dolphins had entered the season appearing to be the greatest threat to the Bills -- post-Tom Brady stranglehold on the AFC East -- but that fervor has passed with each successive miss and, especially, this offseason’s lack of moves to better the roster."
