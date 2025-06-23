Bears' blockbuster trade proposal adds Bills projected $40 million star
The Buffalo Bills are once again one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2025, but they may not have one of their key offensive players in their latest attempt to do so.
We still don't have any clarity on the situation with running back James Cook. What we do know is that Cook and the Bills have been locked in a contract dispute, and there hasn't been any reports suggesting they're close to getting something done.
Cook didn't hold out for mandatory minicamp, which was a good sign, but it remains unclear if he'll hold out for training camp next month. If he does, the Bills might want to part ways.
If that happens, On SI's Pat Martuneac wants to see the Chicago Bears throw their hat in the ring and trade for Cook.
"Bears fans everywhere were disappointed when the Bears were unable to select running back phenom Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft, and their efforts to find a top-tier runner in Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft were likewise thwarted. This position thus remains a major question mark for the Bears," he writes.
"That would change by adding Cook, who is currently unhappy with his contract situation in Buffalo. The Bears could potentially make this deal a simple swap of players, D'Andre Swift for Cook, and preserve their 2026 draft picks. Cook put up over 1,000 yards and an absurd 16 touchdowns in 2024, and he would likely give Chicago's offense a huge boost while taking a load off of quarterback Caleb Williams' shoulders," Martuneac added.
The Bears have a decent running back in D'Andre Swift, but based on their interest in adding a running back this offseason, it's safe to assume Chicago is looking for more.
A two-time 1,000-yard rusher and Pro Bowler, Cook would give the Bears a dynamic one-two punch at running back, as both he and Swift are explosive and can make a big contribution through the air.
Most importantly, they would take a ton of pressure off quarterback Caleb Williams in his second season.
With Cook in a contract year and needing a new deal, it shouldn't take more than a Day 2 pick to acquire his services. Spotrac thinks Cook's extension will come out to four years and $40.8 million, but it's possible he could eclipse that.
Of course, a logical suggestion would be for the Bears to send Swift back in a trade, as the Bills would need a replacement and someone to complement Ray Davis.
While that approach would rob us of a Cook-Swift pairing, it would also lessen the burden on the draft capital the Bears will have to send Buffalo.
