Bills named dark-horse landing spot for disgruntled $68 million receiver
The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 season as one of the Super Bowl favorites. With five consecutive AFC East titles under their belt, they've had no problem making it to the postseason, but they've been unable to get past the AFC Championship Game.
This offseason, they focused on improving their defense by signing Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. They then used their first five selections in the 2025 NFL draft on defenders. Offensively, they signed Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore, but will mainly be banking on reigning MVP Josh Allen.
MORE: Bills' All-Time Top 10 Safeties: Does Micah Hyde belong at top?
Buffalo was second in the NFL in total points last season, which gave general manager Brandon Beane the confidence to stick with the players he already knows. Still, it wouldn't hurt to give Allen a true No. 1 wide receiver.
The good news is that they can still land a legitimate playmaker. The situation surrounding Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders has yet to be resolved, leading to increased trade rumors. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay believes McLaurin could be on the move and named the Bills a "dark-horse" landing spot.
"McLaurin would instantly become Allen's top target and perfectly augment the versatile Khalil Shakir and developing Keon Coleman to form the nucleus of a passing attack that has potential rate among the best in the league." - Kay, Bleacher Report
Kay admits the Bills would have to do a lot of work to fit McLaurin under the salary cap, but it would be worth it. Adding a player who has topped 1,000 yards in each of the past five years would make an already dangerous offense practically unstoppable.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —